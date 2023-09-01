DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some local agencies that offer mental health services to Ohioans are getting a much-needed financial boost.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office is handing out a total of $90 million in pandemic relief funds as grants, and several Miami Valley agencies are on the recipient list:

Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services of Miami, Darke and Shelby counties: $500,000

Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign counties: $559,250

Southwest Collaborative of Brown, Butler, Clark, Greene, Madison, Clermont, Preble, Warren and Clinton counties: $3,977,400

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act to help improve crisis mental health care.

Some of the funding will help launch new mobile crisis response teams. Other projects will create crisis stabilization facilities that act as a “step down” after people are in the hospital, giving them a place to continue their recovery.

“This is the kind of program that really addresses that high-need client who does need supervision, who can be stabilized, can be, you know, back in their communities and productive. But they just need some time. And this is the kind of facility that can give them that little bit of time that it takes,” said Brad Reed with the Tri-County Board of Recovery & Mental Health Services.

The agencies will reportedly have until June 2024 to put the money to work.

