Video relates to a December 2022 nationwide outage of the 988 line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline took action in Ohio almost exactly one year ago.

More than 12,000 Ohioans experiencing suicidal, mental health or substance use crises reach out each month for help on average since the lifeline began in the state on July 16, 2022.

In the two-year budget recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, $46.5 million was included to help the 988 line continue its mission to be a lifeline for Ohioans in need of assistance.

“We are working to strengthen and expand Ohio’s crisis care system to help anyone who is in a mental health or addiction crisis – and their family members – quickly connect to help close to home,” DeWine said. “The 988 lifeline is a 24/7 resource for Ohioans, and it is saving lives.”

DeWine’s office said the average time for a representative to answer calls in the state is 19 seconds. The average time is higher nationwide with a time of 35 seconds.

There are a total of 19 call centers across the state that cover all of Ohio’s 88 counties. While most calls are handled by professionals locally, some are ended before the caller is able to speak with someone.

“Nearly 90 percent of calls are answered in state, with under 2 percent rolling over to a national backup center (approximately 11 percent of calls are voluntarily ended by the caller before they are answered),” according to a release.

The governor said the three-digit number is easier for Ohioans to remember and reach out for help if they are in need of assistance.

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss said if you need someone to talk to, the lifeline is there to help.

“988 is someone to call and someone to respond, making help more visible, accessible, and effective for Ohioans who are in a behavioral health crisis,” Criss said.