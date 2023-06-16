DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With Father’s Day around the corner, it’s a great time to check in with your dad, or any other man, to see how they’re doing.

June is Men’s Health Month which focuses on reminding men about routine screenings and checkups to keep them healthy — including talking to a doctor about mental health.

Every one in ten men in the United States reportedly experiences depression, and a man with depression is reportedly four times more likely to die by suicide than a woman.

Dr. Marvin Narcelles with Mercy Health in Springfield said to watch out for the common signs of depression including losing interest in work in hobbies, mood interfering with relationships and changes in mood.

In his experience, Dr. Narcelles said men often do not want to talk about anxiety or depression, but he still encourages men to be open with their doctor about how they’re feeling.

“It’s stressful in life today with the economy, with work, with all kinds of things going around in the world, and there are good treatments out there too such as medications, therapies, support groups,” said Dr. Narcelles.

Dr. Narcelles also encourages family members and friends to check up on the men in their lives, because sometimes, they’re the first to notice signs of depression or any other mental health concern.

For mental health resources in the state of Ohio, click here.