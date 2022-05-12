ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Lottery announced Wednesday that “human error” caused confusion about the Mega Ball number in the Mega Millions drawing.

The agency, a division of the New York State Gaming Commission, said that the correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70, with the Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Ball number announced originally on Tuesday was 6. The mistake was a result of “human error,” according to the lottery.

“The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the agency said in a statement. “The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022, drawing until the issue is resolved.”

Mega Millions released a statement:

“On May 10, 2022, the host of the Mega Millions® drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9. The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA.



The official results for the May 10, 2022, drawing, as posted here on megamillions.com, are the white

balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.



We apologize for the confusion.” MEGA MILLIONS STATEMENT

The jackpot was estimated at $86 million.

The New York Mega Millions drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. The next drawing is set for Friday, May 13.