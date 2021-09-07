Medics called to two vehicle crash near Philadelphia Drive, Otterbein Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Paramedics were called to take people to the hospital following a two vehicle accident in Dayton late Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the two vehicle accident happened around 8:53 p.m. near the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Otterbein Avenue.

Though paramedics made a transport to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch was unable to confirm the number of people or the severity of their injuries.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.