A car is tipped on its side after a 2 vehicle crash in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, a white Ford was driving south on Infirmary Road when it failed to yield to a Honda traveling northwest on Germantown Pike. It struck the Ford as it pulled through the intersection.

One passenger from the Honda was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.