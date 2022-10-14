Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s that time of year again. The Medicare open enrollment period is officially approaching and will begin Saturday.

According to a release, Judith French, the director of the Ohio Department of Insurance, announced the department will be providing free and unbiased Medicare insight, plan comparison, and enrollment assistance from the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP).

Ohioans will be able to receive information and assistance during the Medicare open enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 from OSHIIP during Medicare Checkup appointments through the time of open enrollment.

Medicare checkup appointments will be held on-site and virtually throughout the state and will consist of learning the fundamentals of Medicare, what is new, plan comparing, prescription drug coverage options and ways to save money.

To find out information about Medicare plans for Ohioans, you can call 1 (800) 633-4227, or send an email here.

If you would like to find the schedule for either an in-person or virtual an appointment for a Medicare checkup, you can visit their website here.

Additional Medicare information can be found here.