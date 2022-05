In honor of National Nurses Week, McDonald’s restaurants in greater Ohio will be offering a free “thank you meal” to all nurses on Thursday, May 12.

The company said they are proud to recognize the medical professionals that continue to keep us safe and healthy.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer meals at no charge via drive thru or carry out to all nurses with a valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side.