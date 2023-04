(WJW) – McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to the menu for a limited time.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry has vanilla soft serve with strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12.

It will only be on the menu while supplies last.

The new treat has 550 calories.

The company recently announced it was expanding its chicken sandwich options.