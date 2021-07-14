Mayor Whaley meets with President Biden to discuss infrastructure plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to advocate for infrastructure assistance across the country.

Whaley is the president of the Mayors Conference which released a letter signed calling on Congress to take action on the bipartisan infrastructure plan. The letter was signed by 400 mayors across the country, and Mayor Whaley believes the meeting was a major success in getting legislation moved.

“I think to be in the White House with the president is always special but it’s incredibly special when we consider what our communities have been through,” said Whaley. “Sitting in the Roosevelt Room and talking about issues on how to move our country forward it’s always an honor to do this job but today was certainly a special day.”

Whaley says hard infrastructure projects were Biden’s focus knowing how devastating the coronavirus pandemic was for many rural and urban communities.

“We know time is of the essence and we want to make sure we get roads, bridges, water, sewer lines, the stuff we’ve been talking about for a decade actually funded,” said Whaley.

The Mayors Conference is demanding federal funding and says there’s a higher demand among communities than available finances.

“Simply can’t be done with just local dollars, we need federal dollars and we are fighting to make that happen.”

Earlier this month, Governor Mike DeWine announced a $9-million grant towards H20 Ohio funding to improve the quality of drinkable water in nearly 30 communities.