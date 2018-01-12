Mayor Whaley drops out of governor race, endorses Cordray

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crowded field of gubernatorial candidates is now one less as Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced Friday she’s withdrawing from the Ohio Governor’s race.

“I will fight, but not as your governor,” Whaley said to a crowd of supporters at the Downtown Dayton Metro Library Friday. As she stepped down, she threw her support behind fellow Democratic candidate Richard Cordray, former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The move came just days after another candidate, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, joined Cordray’s ticket. The merger was a similar power play to the joined forces of Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State John Husted in the Republican field.

Friday, Cordray praised Whaley’s support and touted the importance of unifying the Democratic base.

“I think if we can consolidate this race and avoid spending all of our effort and money in the spring, and be behind the eight ball in the fall, I think it’s a very important move for us to make,” Cordray said.

With the consolidation, Cordray pledged to take on Whaley’s efforts to create universal preschool and combat the opioid epidemic.

Whaley recently started a second term as Dayton Mayor and said she plans to focus on her current role, as well as continue supporting major party races.

“I’m really excited about that work and certainly will be engaged in both the Governor’s race and Senator Brown’s race. There’s a lot at stake for Dayton in November,” Whaley said.

The current Democratic candidates for 2018 Gubernatorial Race are:

Richard Cordray (Former Director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)

Dennis Kucinich (Former U.S. Rep.)

Bill O’Neil (Ohio Supreme Court Justice)

Joseph Shiavoni (Ohio State Senator)

The current Republican candidates for 2018 Gubernatorial Race are:

Mike DeWine (Ohio Attorney General)

Mary Taylor (Ohio Lieutenant Governor)

Green party candidate Constance Gadell Newton and Independent candidate Collin Hill are also running.

