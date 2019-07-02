Mayor Whaley discusses natural disaster relief with other city leaders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is currently in Hawaii for the 87th annual U.S. Conference of Mayors, where she’s been hearing input from other city leaders who have endured their own natural disasters.

“[We’re] talking about FEMA relief and the process and really about recovery. It’s been really really helpful, and I’m really pleased. They mayors have such diverse experience, and to get that information, whether it be around tornado recovery or smart cities…We’ve been sopping up a lot of information,” she said.

The Annual Meeting this year is presided over by Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin and is hosted by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.