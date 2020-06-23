Mayor Whaley details police reform working groups

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is detailing how the city will start to reform its police department. The city has created a framework, but she says the people will supply the ideas.

Mayor Whaley says the people are going to drive this movement, identifying bias and exposing policies that need to change. And Mayor Whaley says she wants action, not just reports.

“I don’t want this to be something where they’ve worked really hard on a report, and nothing comes with the report. So, it’s very action oriented around implementation.” Five working groups will guide the discussion on police reform, but Mayor Whaley says the process is structured to ensure people can contribute.

“We’re trying to do this quickly, but also thoughtfully so people can be a part of it. I think there’s a big opportunity for the community to engage in public safety and that would be a byproduct coming out of this too.”

The local chapters of both the NAACP and the Black Lives Matter movement issued their own demands. The national chapters of each organization have also contributed reforms they want to see. So did the Grassroots Law Project, Campaign Zero, and individual citizens. Mayor Whaley says, “I think there are some places where there is natural synergy, other places quite frankly this is the effort of process. I think everyone’s learning really quickly about how for no better term, the sausage is made.”

Dayton police will also play a role as the department’s training, policies, and procedures are examined. “So far I’ve been very impressed with Dayton Police, as wide open as they’ve been in this work. And their willingness to recognize this is a time and a movement of change. And that they want to be a part of that.”

Mayor Whaley cautions that while the city is committed to doing what it can to address bias and inequality, many of the calls for reform can only be solved by legislative action at the state or federal levels.

The mayor says many of the groups will be able to identify necessary changes quickly. The next step in the process is unveiling the members of the working groups later this week.