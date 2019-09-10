Mayor of Maineville killed in crash involving pickup truck and lawnmower

A pickup truck involved in a fatal crash on Foster Maineville Road in Warren County on Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo: WLWT)

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mayor of Maineville, Ohio died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a lawnmower Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Foster Maineville Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was driving a pickup truck west on Foster Maineville Road when it hit a lawnmower from behind.

The lawnmower, driven by 82-year-old William V. Shearer, was also driving on the road.

A lawnmower involved in a fatal crash on Foster Maineville Road in Warren County on Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo: WLWT)

Careflight transported Shearer to Miami Valley Hospital with a severe head injury. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released at Bethesda Arrow Springs Hospital.

OSP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

