Mayor Nan Whaley says 2021 presidential inauguration is ‘an amazing and historic moment’

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took to Twitter calling Inauguration Day and Vice-President Kamala Harris being sworn into office “an amazing and historic moment.”

“I feel I think like a lot of Americans that it’s a big sigh of relief,” she said. “These past 2 weeks have been really difficult for many in our community and the past 4 years have been tough, but I think any time there’s an inauguration there’s a sense of new beginning and new opportunity.”

What an amazing, historic moment. Congratulations MADAM Vice President https://t.co/gpEpHY0qGg — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) January 20, 2021

The mayor said she’s looking forward to seeing the Biden-Harris administration turn around the pandemic. “Here you have leaders and governors of both parties as public health advocates talking about how to mask and maintain social distance. When you don’t have the leader of your country doing that, it’s a big challenge. So I think just having symbolic leadership, alone, will be helpful,” she said.

She’s also excited about Ohioans, who understand the challenges in cities like Dayton, joining their team.

“Particularly with Marsha Fudge going into housing development and urban development a fellow Ohioan, we’re excited about that. Former mayor Pete Buttigieg going into transportation, that’s exciting and then Boston Mayor Marty Walsh going into the Department of Labor,” Whaley explained.

Like many women watching history unfold, she said her favorite moment of inauguration day was seeing Kamala Harris get sworn in as vice-president.