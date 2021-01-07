Mayor Nan Whaley reacts to chaos at the Capitol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley condemned lawmakers in the White House after chaos erupted at the Capitol. The Mayor took to Twitter calling it a “shameful moment in our nation’s history.”

This is a shameful moment in our nation's history. Every elected official – including, unfortunately, many in Ohio – who fanned the flames of President Trump's lies or failed to condemn them shares responsibility. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) January 6, 2021

“I think the folks that are leaders that needed to stand up to Donald Trump and his lies around the election and they didn’t stand up because they’re afraid of losing their power. I think what’s really sad about this is, this is what happens when people don’t do the job they’re supposed to do in Washington D.C. and have encouraged this kind of behavior,” Mayor Whaley said.

Earlier Wednesday, the president released a video statement on Twitter urging peace, but also reiterated his claims of election fraud. Mayor Whaley said it displays mixed messages.

“It’s very clear, unfortunately, that Donald Trump puts himself before our country and that’s what that video shows and he’s done that time and time again,” Whaley said.

Mayor Whaley ended the conversation with 2 NEWS saying she’ll be praying for our country tonight and she hopes that other Daytonians will join her in that prayer.