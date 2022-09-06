DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. will attend a meeting of local leaders at the invitation of the White House on Wednesday.

The “Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio” forum will feature local elected officials and community leaders working to create opportunities that improve people’s lives.

Mayor Mims will highlight the planned investments made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan. In 2021, President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act into law.

Through this bill, the City of Dayton was provided $138 million, the largest grant in the city’s history.

The Dayton Recovery Plan was developed using a data-driven approach that analyzed socio-economic, health, and demographic information to make informed funding decisions that benefit minority communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. It also addresses long-standing economic and social inequities.

The key goals of the Dayton Recovery Plan are:

To improve the quality of life in Dayton neighborhoods to attract people and businesses to our community.

To create long-term transformational and sustainable impacts in Dayton, especially in targeted geographies.