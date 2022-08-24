Deputy Matthew Yates

Top Deputy Matthew Yates Headlines

Quick Links

Miami Valley News

Ohio News

U.S. & World News

2 NEWS Live Stream

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar
Watches and Warnings
Timesaver Traffic Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
LIVE DOPPLER 2
Radar
Road Conditions
Closings and Delays

Latest Video from 2 NEWS

Ohio sale prices through June 2023: Number down while …

Organizers speak, wrap up 2023 Dayton Air Show

Dayton’s Oppenheimer connection: Top-secret project …

Beaver Vu Bowl holding Queen of Hearts Grand Finale …

2023 Dayton Air Show wraps up

Fire crews respond to house fire in Darke County

Marty Bannister launches “The Press Box”, Dayton’s …

Making Memories Check

Clark County Fair

Relay run held for student-athlete

Centerville graduate’s non-profit makes an impact

Pet Abandonment

Rare plane helps assist people across the world

Tickets and parking: What to know before you head …

Self-driving semis could soon be hitting the road …

AC Hotel Grand Opening

Man arrested at Kettering soccer field

Construction worker dead after being struck on US-35 …

Dayton Demolition Projects

Reid Duran Competent for Trial

More Videos

More Deputy Matthew Yates

Trending Stories from WDTN.com

Most Read on WDTN.com

Latest stories from NewsNation

Find out how you can watch

Latest stories from The Hill

More from The Hill
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

More from Storm Team 2

Don't Miss

As Seen on 2 News

View All As Seen on 2 NEWS