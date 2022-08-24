Skip to content
Deputy Matthew Yates
Clark State dedicates room to fallen Deputy Yates
Top Deputy Matthew Yates Headlines
PHOTOS: Ohio police, DPD honor fallen officers in D.C.
Deputy Yates honored at memorial ceremony
Local scholarship held in honor of Deputy Yates
16 new officers sworn into Dayton Police Department
Bottle caps to become memorial for Deputy Yates
WATCH: Prosecutor speaks on death of Deputy Yates
More Deputy Matthew Yates
BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy …
Local winery pays tribute to fallen Clark County …
First responders hockey tournament honors Deputy …
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
Legislation introduced to honor fallen deputy
15K meals donated for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
Hockey game to benefit Deputy Yates Memorial Scholarship
