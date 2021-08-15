Matthew 25: Ministries bringing relief supplies to help people affected by Haiti earthquake

CINCINNATI (WLWT, WDTN) – Our partners at WLWT report Matthew 25: Ministries is heading to Haiti after a massive earthquake hit the the southwest region Saturday, killing at least 700 people and injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes.

People in the Caribbean island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.

The humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization sending a team of medical professionals from their Haitian-run health center into the disaster region to help care for those affected.

The organization is working closely with partners on the ground, sending relief supplies, personal care supplies, household and cleaning products, blankets and more to the area.

Matthew 25 is requesting item donations to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response to the Haiti Earthquake and for future distributions:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Cases of bottled water

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

For more information, visit https://m25m.org/disaster/haitiquake21.