DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State Senator and Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Matt Dolan has filed paperwork to run as candidate for United States Senator representing Ohio.

Paperwork was filed on Monday, Dec. 18 for Dolan’s second attempt at a U.S. Senate seat. He previously lost the primary election to J.D. Vance in 2022.

Dolan, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno are competing for the nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in next year’s election.