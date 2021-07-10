Massive crowd helps kick-off Dayton Air Show kicks off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Tens of thousands of people flocked to the Miami Valley to see the triumphant return of the Dayton Air Show on Saturday. Those fans bring millions of dollars to the area, which was sorely missed when the show was canceled last year.

“We’ve gone on and off for a couple decades so it’s great to be back again after a year off due to the pandemic,” said Dayton Resident Any Kirk. “I remember it when it was the Dayton Air Fair in the 70’s and 80’s, it was just an event every year and not having that, a piece of you was missing.”

Rain or shine, thousands of people filled the Dayton Airshow to see the Famous Thunderbirds and more perform saying it sounded like freedom.

People traveled from all across Ohio and even across state lines, however a Cleveland family say they make the trip each year just to relive the history of the Dayton area.

“Just a chance to see the Thunderbirds but it’s the history behind aviation, background with the City of Dayton, Wright Brothers, it doesn’t get better than this,” said Leenadre Flowers.

Other veterans say it’s nice to see a piece of home performing in the Air Show.

“On our base,we had the cobras assigned to our division in the army so when I saw the cobra coming up when we were driving in, that was pretty neat,” said Army Vetern Mel Pistor.

The Air Show will be continuing into Sunday.