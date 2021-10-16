DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Masuquerage, run by Equitas Health, returns Saturday, October 16, with the theme ‘Satellites and Stardust,’ to raise funds for HIV and AIDS care and awareness.

This annual event draws over 9000 guests each year, Masquerage says on its website, each of them dressing to match the year’s new theme.

Saturday’s event will be hosted by Jacki O’, the reigning Miss Gay Dayton America, the site says. It will also feature a performance by Kylie Sonique Live from RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

Tickets are no longer available, but you can still donate to Equitas Health here.