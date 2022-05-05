MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Marysville Auto Plant has announced the start of mass production of the 2023 Acura Integra.

Honda has built Acura models in America since 1995, but this is the first time the Integra has been built in the U.S.

With the addition of the Integra, the Acura lineup currently features five models – also including the TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the electrified NSX Type S, all built in Ohio.

The 2023 Integra is expected to begin arriving at Acura dealerships nationwide in early June.