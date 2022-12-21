Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A homicide suspect who had been on the run since September is in custody Wednesday.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Michael Sheppard, 43, in a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland.

Sheppard was wanted for an incident that happened in East Cleveland in the 1800 block of Garfield Rd. on September 16.

According to a press release, Sheppard and a man were arguing when Sheppard hit the man with a beer can.

Investigators believe that impact caused blunt force trauma, which killed the victim, who has not been identified.

The victim was found dead in his apartment days later.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).