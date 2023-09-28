DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Spirit of Flight Award was given to NASA’s Mars Helicopter Team for their achievements in aerospace innovation.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame presented the Milton Caniff Spirit of Flight Award to NASA’s Ingenuity team on Sept. 21 for their accomplishments in space exploration. The Mars Helicopter, or Ingenuity, was the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on Mars.

This achievement created more possibilities for planetary exploration. Ingenuity has logged nearly 60 flights since first landing on Mars in April 2021.

The Milton Caniff Spirit of Flight Award was established in 1981 to acknowledge groups or organizations and their contributions to aviation. It was named after long-time NAHF supporter, Milton Caniff. Previous recipients include the Apollo Crewmen and the Tuskegee Airmen.

The award was presented during the NAHF’s 59th Enshrinement Dinner and Ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, according to a release.

To learn more about Ingenuity, click here.