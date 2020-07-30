Marion’s Piazza in Beavercreek closing after employee tests positive

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Marion’s Piazza announced on its Facebook page it is temporarily closing its Beavercreek location after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post made Wednesday, Marion’s says it is working with the health department in order to reopen as soon as possible, safely. Marion’s hopes to reopen on Monday.

When Marion’s reopens, the restaurant will only do pick-up and Door Dash orders.

