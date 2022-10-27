Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marie Osmond will spend December on a 15-city tour, performing what’s being billed as “A Marie Osmond Christmas.”

One of her stops will be in Youngstown, where she will be accompanied by the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

Three years ago, she concluded an 11-year residency in Las Vegas with her brother Donny at the Flamingo. After which, she spent a year as co-host of “The Talk”.

As far as being a part of Christmas shows, she’s well-versed in them.

“I’ve been associated with what I feel are some of the best Christmas shows. I started at three with Andy Williams. I did all of his shows. I did the Osmond family Christmas shows. I did many of the USO shows with Bob Hope and entertaining the troops over the holidays. I did his very last one, he asked me to do,” she said.

The Christmas show will take place at Powers Auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $75 to $105.