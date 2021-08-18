Miami Valley school districts pivot on mask policy after DeWine’s remarks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several school districts across the Miami Valley have updated mask guidelines following Governor Mike DeWine’s news briefing Wednesday, where he urged Ohio’s schools and parents to make children mask up.

Fairborn City Schools is one district now requiring students and faculty to wear masks.

“We were watching the news, watching the numbers. I’ve been monitoring those very closely the last three weeks. What they we’re in the county. What hospitals were telling us,” said Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli.

On Wednesday, another word of warning from The Ohio Department of Health. During an afternoon press conference, Ohio Director of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff encouraged people to get vaccinated. “By choosing to be vaccinated, or choosing to wear a mask, even if not required by the school…the student and teacher benefit,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Beavercreek City Schools is also requiring that students in grades K-6 wear masks. In a statement on his decision, Superintendent Paul Otten said:

I have always felt strongly that parent choice is important and something our team fought hard to keep. Unfortunately, after hearing the press conference yesterday and seeing the new data, we feel this decision is one we have to make to keep our children safe and continue their education in a face-to-face setting. Superintendent Paul Otten

Lolli said he and his team will reevaluate the mask policy in a few weeks after looking over case numbers.

Springboro Community City Schools has updated its mask policy for students and staff in grades PreK-6 effective Thursday.

“The safety of our students, teachers and staff will always be a top priority for our district. As one of only a select few school districts in Ohio to successfully remain in-person, five days a week last year, we value the academic and social-emotional benefits that come with an in-person instructional model,” said Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook.