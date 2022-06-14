DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A convenience store was robbed in Clayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the robbery happened at Nick’s Food Mart in the 7900 block of North Main Street. A man with a knife robbed the cashier just before 10:30 p.m.

The suspect’s location is not known at this time. It’s not known if anyone was injured in the robbery.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we learn more information.

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the location of the robbery. The actual location is Dayton and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.