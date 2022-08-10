COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes.
Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include:
Columbus:
- Misdemeanor for criminal damaging
Reynoldsburg:
- Stolen license plate
Westerville:
- Cyberstalking
- Three counts of violation of a protection with a previous conviction
Licking County:
- Violation of a court order
- Telecommunications harassment
- Two counts of criminal damaging and trespass
- Violation of a protection order
- Failure to appear
Police say Schwartz was last seen near the 1900 block of Lockbourne Avenue in south Columbus as well as the area near College Avenue and East Livingston Avenue. He is known to drive a 2014 silver Honda Civic and is believed to have lost weight since the picture you can see below.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Schwartz.
Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.