DAYTON – A male victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot by another male.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 12:20 pm for an initial weapons call at the Marathon gas station on North Main Street.

When crews arrived, they find a male who had been shot in the foot. Dispatchers say the suspect shot the victim after he had an initial altercation with a woman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. No word on his condition.

Police have not released if an arrest has been made.