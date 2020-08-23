Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Trotwood Sunday morning.

Police say a white Buick hit the man on the corner of Hoover Avenue and Scottswood Road just after 3 a.m. and fled the scene west on Hoover ave.

The man was found laying in the grass conscious and sustained an arm injury. He was transported o Miami Valley Hospital.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating what lead up to the accident.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

