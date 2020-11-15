Man suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Dayton.

Police say he was shot on Neal Avenue just off Salem Avenue before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Crews at the scene tell us the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Right now they don’t know what caused the shooting, and authorities have not released any information on a suspect.

