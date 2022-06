PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Parma released surveillance photos Saturday of a man stealing a puppy.

It happened at the Parma Petland on W. Ridgewood Dr. around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Courtesy: Parma Police Department

According to police, the man spent time with the 9-week-old Yorkshire Terrier pup, then left on foot with the dog. The puppy is valued at $4,899, police say.

Police are asking for information. Anyone who can help is asked to call (440)-885-1234.