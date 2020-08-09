Man shot, hit by car near Dunbar High School

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A man was shot, and hit by a car on Nicholas Road outside of Dunbar High School.

According to regional dispatch, the call came in around 7:45P.M. A 911 caller saw a vehicle veer into the grass and hit the man. Upon arrival, Dayton Police noticed the man had also been shot. Medics were called to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about his condition and the investigation.