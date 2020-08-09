DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A man was shot, and hit by a car on Nicholas Road outside of Dunbar High School.
According to regional dispatch, the call came in around 7:45P.M. A 911 caller saw a vehicle veer into the grass and hit the man. Upon arrival, Dayton Police noticed the man had also been shot. Medics were called to the scene.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about his condition and the investigation.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man shot, hit by car near Dunbar High School
- DLM associate wins Ohio Best Bagger competition broadcasted on ESPN
- Dayton Sewing Collaborative donating masks to students for back-to-school season
- One person shot near Grandview Medical Center
- Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax