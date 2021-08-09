Man shot, car stolen at car wash

News
Posted: / Updated:

Bear Everett/WDTN News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is shot and the vehicle he was driving was stolen late Sunday night.

The incident took place at the Gem City Car Wash on N. Gettysburg Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

Dayton Police said a group of car enthusiasts were at the car wash when a group of masked suspects approached a man.

They took the vehicle he was driving and shot him in the torso.

Police say there were witnesses at the scene and they are still checking evidence relating to the shooting and theft.

DPD did clarify the car was not owned by the victim but would not provide further details.

The victim is expected to survive.

