1 dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Twp. night club

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting at a night club on Germantown Pike early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the reported shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at Napoleon’s Reloaded in the 4100 block of Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township. A 911 caller told dispatchers a man shot the victim and took off in a car.

When deputies arrived they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a second shooting victim was found at Grandview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither person involved in the shooting has been identified.

The incident is still under investigation. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated when more information is available.