Man shot and killed on sidewalk in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot and killed Thursday night on a sidewalk in Hamilton.

At around 9 pm, Hamilton Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of East Ave. where they found a man fatally shot on the sidewalk.

Detectives were called in for further investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

