Man seriously injured in crash on Clark County interstate

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered serious injuries in a crash on I-70 in Clark County Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday on I-70, near I-675.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man was driving north on I-675, when he took the exit for I-70 eastbound.

The man lost control on the curve of the exit ramp, crossing all three lanes of I-70 and crashing head-on into the median wall.

Medics took the man to Soin Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers say the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigators say speed and worn tires were factors in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Authorities shut down all lanes of I-70 eastbound for nearly an hour and a half due to the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Troopers say the man was cited for failure to control.

The crash remains under investigation.

