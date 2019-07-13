Man seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Clark County

A man is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Clark County Friday night.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)  – A driver was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in German Township Friday night.

According to a release, the 3-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. on US Route 68, near SR-334.

The release says a tractor was northbound on US 68 pulling a bailing machine and operating without tail lights when a 2013 Ford Expedition, driven by Teddy Rice of Mechanicsburg, hit the trailer and overturned.

While overturning, the Ford Expedition hit a Honda Odyssey, driven by Aaron Snow of Springfield, driving in the opposite lane.

Rice was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers of the tractor and Honda refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

