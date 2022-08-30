DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to more than 8 years in prison for robbing a local Dollar General store five times while armed.

David Joseph Carter II, 22, of Powell, was sentenced to 100 months in prison, according to a release from U.S. attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, Carter robbed the Dollar General store on Salem Avenue in Dayton on Februrary 3, 8, 13, 28 and March 7, 2021.

Shortly after he stole $471 from the store on March 7, the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit conducted a search warrant at an apartment where Carter was residing and discovered the clothing and shoes he wore during the most recent robbery.

“Carter victimized the store’s employees and patrons by brandishing a firearm on five separate occasions,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “These crimes are violent and warrant a significant sentence of imprisonment.”

Carter admitted to brandishing a firearm and stealing cash from the store on each of the five occasions.

He pleaded guilty in July 2021 to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.