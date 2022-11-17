Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after attempting to murder a woman and steal her car earlier this year.

Ladashiaun Brown pled guilty to:

One count of Attempted Aggravated Murder with an attached three-year firearm specification

One count of Aggravated Robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification

One count of Felonious Assault with an attached three-year firearm specification

One count of Tampering with Evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

On Sept. 12, authorities responded to the area of Ford Road and Hilltop Road in Xenia Township, where they located a woman with a gunshot wound in the left side of her neck, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman identified Brown as one of three suspects involved in the shooting. She also reported her vehicle was stolen after she was assaulted. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several hours later, Brown was located in Republic with the victim’s vehicle. He later admitted his responsibility in planning to murder the woman, taking her vehicle and disposing of the firearm, the release states.

Brown was on community control sanctions for robbery in Montgomery County when he committed these offenses.

He will be on post-release control supervision for up to 5 years and required to register as a Violent Offender for at least 10 years after his release from prison.