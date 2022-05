PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who was swimming in a Piqua river Thursday is facing charges.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a father and his teenage son called 911 after a 36-year-old man was seen attempting to swim across a river in Piqua.

The teenage son was able to pull the man to safety before police got to the scene.

Charges are pending for the 36-year-old man in connection to the incident. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.