Coroner called to scene after man found lying in Dayton street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene after a man was found lying in the street in Dayton Thursday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person called around 11 p.m. The caller told dispatchers it looked like the man had been hit by a car at the intersection of Free Pike and Salem Avenue. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

No further details have been made available, but the coroner’s office says Dayton Police are handling the investigation.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated when more information is available.