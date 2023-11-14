DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been indicted on charges in connection to a 2022 crash in Clay Township.

Clayton Cooper, 26, of Phillipsburg has been indicted on numerous charges in connection to a crash that resulted in the deaths of two people and left another injured.

On Oct. 14, 2022, a single vehicle double-fatal crash occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.

Twenty‐year‐old Bailey Watson, of Englewood, and 20‐year‐old Madison Grow, of Laura died in the crash. The other utility vehicle passenger reportedly regained consciousness after the crash on Oct. 15, 2022, called authorities and sustained serious injuries.

“Further investigation determined the defendant, after consuming alcohol, took three women for

a joyride in his utility vehicle,” a release says. “The defendant failed to slow for a culvert, causing the defendant to lose control and crash the vehicle.”

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Cooper is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

2 counts of Reckless Homicide

1 count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

1 count of Vehicular Assault

1 count of Assault

1 count of OVI

1 count of Criminal Trespass

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m.