DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide after a fatal pedestrian crash in September.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced on Friday, Jan. 12 that Walter Douglas Elofskey, 31, is facing 13 charges after a crash on Sept. 10, 2023.

Prosecutors say Englewood officers attempted to stop Elofskey for fictitious license plates near North Main Street when Elofskey fled, eventually hitting another vehicle near the intersection of Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

Two pedestrians were hit, one of whom died from their injuries.

Police say Elofskey did not have a valid driver’s license and tested positive for several drugs, including Fentanyl.

Elofskey has been indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

One count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

One count of Vehicular Manslaughter

One count of Vehicular Assault

Two counts of Failure to Stop After an Accident

One count of Possession of Fentanyl‐related Compound

One count of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Two counts of OVI

In addition, the defendant was also indicted for Breaking and Entering and Grand Theft for stealing more than $8,000 in tools and construction from Sinclair Community College on Aug. 19, 2023.

Elofskey is currently in Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond. He is set to be arraigned next Thursday.