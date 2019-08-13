Man in custody after brief standoff in Dayton

Police investigate after a standoff on N. Delmar Avenue in Dayton on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Photo: Robert Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a brief standoff in Dayton.

It happened on N. Delmar Avenue late Monday.

Authorities say Dayton Police tried to pull over a man in connection with a complaint about a bike.

The man took off and went inside a nearby house, refusing to come out.

Authorities say there was a warrant for the man’s arrest.

After a brief standoff, police took the man into custody.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

