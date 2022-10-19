Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle injury crash in Darke County on Wednesday.

Darke County Deputies, Union City Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to the crash on Oct. 19 at approximately 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Young Road and Zumbrum Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 blue Ford Ranger, driven by a 78-year-old Greenville man, was traveling southbound on Young Road and was struck by a westbound 2004 black Chevy Malibu which appeared to have failed to stop for the stop sign.

Both vehicles traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection and the Ford Ranger rolled onto its top. The Greenville man was extracted from his vehicle. The driver of the Malibu fled the scene possibly on foot.

The Greenville man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight for his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.