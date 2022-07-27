BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who died after being hit by a semi-truck near Brookville Saturday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Joshuwa Lawson, of Gratis.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight at mile marker 18 near Preble County Line Road. Lawson had pulled over his pickup truck onto the right shoulder after it ran out of gas. He exited the vehicle and was in the road when he was hit by a commercial tractor-trailer.

The crash is under investigation.