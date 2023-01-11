NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.

The man was identified as Matthew Duplain from Canton, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

A man was seen fleeing on foot after crashing a vehicle on the exit ramp from State Route 21 South to Wooster Road West on December 30, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Police searched the area, but the man was not found.

“On that date, Norton Officers were assisted by other agencies to help locate the driver,” Norton Police Chief John Dalessandro stated in a press release. “A search was conducted both on foot and drone deployment immediately following the crash and the driver was not found. The male is suspected of fleeing officers from other jurisdictions prior to the crash.”

On January 10, Norton police brought a cadaver dog to the area of the crash to look for the man. The dog alerted police on a sewer grate, the release said.

When officers looked down inside the grate, Duplain was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 p.m., according to the release.

Police believe Duplain is the same man who was involved in the crash on December 30.

This investigation is ongoing.